Police Files Sept. 27

Police

Not a gun, but a BB gun

While two Oakland University Police Department officers were on foot patrol at the annual Midnight Block Party on Sept. 16, one of the students working the event advised them that someone heard what sounded like a gun being cocked in the student apartments. The officers spoke to the witness who stated that she had been walking by the apartment when she saw someone cocking what appeared to be a shot gun but couldn’t be sure if it was real or a toy. Officers knocked on the door of the apartment and were let inside. They asked the residents if any guns were inside and both said no. They asked if the students had anything that looked like a gun, and the pair produced a BB rifle. They were advised that possessing a BB gun in any building was a violation of the Housing policy and the gun was taken for safe keeping. The owner was advised that he would need to make arrangements to take the BB gun off campus.

Oh, what could have been

Two OUPD officers were dispatched to follow-up a minor in possession complaint at 11:42 p.m. on Sept. 17. When they arrived at the scene, they immediately contacted the individual in question. The officers asked if she had been drinking, and she said that she had not. The officers noted that she did not have red or watery eyes and did not smell of intoxicants. When they asked if she had any alcohol in the room, she hesitated before she pointed to a silver mini refrigerator containing six bottles of Red’s Apple Ale, a fifth of Malibu Rum and a pint of Fireball Whiskey. She was advised that she would be receiving a citation for an MIP. The officers then had her dump the bottles of alcohol down the drain, relinquishing the empty bottles to a garbage bag where officers properly disposed of it.

A Shinola watch

At 10:35 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a student came to OUPD to make a larceny report. She had attended a function between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. the previous night. She and the other attendees had left their personal belongings in the next room over, which was unlocked and unattended for most of the event. She stated that the building was usually empty on Sundays and that attendees of the function are the only occupants. She reported that her Shinola wristwatch had been stolen from her bag, but no other items had been taken.