Police Files Sept. 20





Filed under Police

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Just A Quarter Bottle Of Tito’s Remained

At 11:07 p.m. on Sept. 5, dispatch received a call in reference to a possible underage intoxicated student. He was suspected to be highly intoxicated due to his loud and boisterous behavior that he displayed at the event he was attending. He was seen being taken back to his room at Oak View Hall by two male individuals. The officers entered the room to find the intoxicated individual in his bed, smelling strongly of intoxicants and also displaying watery and bloodshot eyes. He admitted to drinking that night and being brought back by friends. He produced a hidden 750 ML bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, the bottle was nearly a quarter full. He was given a PBT analysis, which registered a BAC of .07. He was then charged with an MIP.

Only 15 Minutes Prior

At 9:22 p.m. on Sept. 8, officers were dispatched to meet with an individual at Hamlin Hall, who smelled of marijuana. Once the officers made contact with the student in question, they could both detect the odor of marijuana and observe that the student’s eyes were watery and bloodshot. The student admitted to smoking about 15 minutes prior to the officers speaking to him and there was more in his vehicle: a one hitter pipe and a container that contained 1.3 grams of marijuana. The student was cited for use of marijuana and the officers left without further incident.

A Missing Coach Wallet

An officer was dispatched to OUPD to speak with a female individual about her black Coach wallet that had been stolen on Sept. 6. She stated that she had a meeting from 7 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Oakland Center. She went back to her office, then went to the restroom, leaving her door cracked open. She stated that she was very quick and when she returned, her wallet was not where it had been. She was advised by the officer to go to the Secretary of State to get a new copy of her driver’s license and to discontinue her credit card. Her wallet also contained a lipstick, shopper cards, and two money orders: ($370/$100) and $80-$100.