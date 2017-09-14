A Peeping Tom Strikes Oakland University

Close Courtesy of Brian Bierley Courtesy of Brian Bierley





Filed under Police

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

On the mornings of Monday, Sept. 11 and Tuesday, Sept. 12, a total of three peeping Tom incidents were reported, two in Van Wagoner House and one in Hill House residence halls, which both host community bathrooms.

All three incidents were reported to have occurred in the female showers between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.

“In all three cases, when the female victim yelled the person ran away,” said Mark Gordon, the police chief of the Oakland University Police Department. “The description was pretty consistent in all three cases.”

In both Van Wagoner incidents, the female students were showering and happened to look up, seeing a cellphone hanging over the stall, presumably taking video or pictures.

In Hill, the female student looked up to see an individual looking over the shower stall himself.

All three victims described the peeping Tom as a black male between the ages of 18 and 21 with a medium build, dark hair and wearing dark clothing.

OUPD released a flyer describing the incident on Tuesday, Sept. 12 and is advising students to be alert and take extra care while on campus and to be aware of their surroundings, especially when in the showers, and to look out for suspicious individuals that match the description given.

A buddy system when in the showers is suggested, as well.

While OUPD can’t be sure, it is highly suspected that the individual is a student.

“I suspect that it is a student because they are moving around, like from Hill to Van Wagoner, with ease,” Gordon said. “It doesn’t appear that anyone is helping them from dorm to dorm. They are moving freely.”

OUPD is following a number of leads already received, but advises students to be on the look out for suspicious individuals matching the description and to call OUPD with any information at (248) 370-3331.