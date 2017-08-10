Isaiah Brock steps down from Oakland University men’s basketball

On Wednesday, August 9th, Oakland University’s Athletics Director Jeff Konya confirmed with The Detroit News that Isaiah Brock would be leaving Oakland University men’s basketball after just one season. The 23-year-old U.S. Army Veteran has decided to focus exclusively on his studies. The Detroit News also reported that though he remains enrolled at Oakland, it is unclear if he will finish his education there.

Brock spent four years serving in the Army which included multiple overseas deployments where he worked to retrieve fatally wounded soldiers and prepare these wounded men and women for their final trip back to the U.S. For his time served in the Army, the Baltimore native earned the Army Commendation Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Global War on Terrorism Medal, a Army Service Ribbon and a Certificate of Achievement.

After meeting men’s basketball Head Coach Greg Kampe at the Hardwood Classic in Kuwait in 2015, receiving a scholarship to play Division I basketball for Oakland, being deemed ineligible to play by the NCAA and having the NCAA repeal the decision of ineligibility, Brock became a regular starter for the 2016-17 Oakland men’s basketball team. He started 29 of his 33 games for the Golden Grizzlies, averaged 6.2 rebounds per game and finished with 72 blocks, which was second-best in the Horizon League and 28th in the country. Brock was also named to the Horizon League All-Freshman Team and to the Horizon League All-Defensive Team.

Both Konya and Kampe thanked Brock for his time with Oakland basketball and respect the presence and maturity he brought to the program. With just a few months until the start of the 2017-18 basketball season, Oakland now looks to fill Brock’s spot on the roster.