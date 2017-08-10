Coach Greg Kampe is happy to be alive and well

News broke early Wednesday afternoon that Oakland University’s Men’s Basketball Head Coach Greg Kampe had almost died in the month of July.

Kampe, 61, suffered from sepsis due to an infected kidney stone. He went to the hospital when he started uncontrollably shaking and shivering one night.

“They were yelling rapid response and I knew it was for the room I was in.’’ Kampe said in an interview with the Detroit Free Press.

The Detroit Free Press also reported that Kampe had a temperature of 106.7 degrees and a heart rate of 146 beats per minute when he was admitted to the hospital.

When hospital staff started working on Kampe, they were expecting the worst. One staff member even asked if he would like a clergymen.

“They told me 80% of the people in my age group who get it [sepsis] die from it,’’ Kampe said. “They saved my life. When I had the temperature of 106.7, they poured ice over me until they got my temperature down”.

Considering this recent experience, Kampe said he has started to focus on his health more.

“I know I have to change my diet,’’ he said.

Kampe has lost 25 pounds and is cutting out his favorite foods from the local 7-Eleven.

“I just think it’s important for [people] to know, if they think something is wrong, you need to go to the hospital,” he said.

Kampe is expected to make a full recovery just in time to get back out there with the Golden Grizzlies for the start of the men’s basketball team’s season practice.