The President’s Report: Feb. 15, 2017





Filed under Opinion

Hello, my fellow Oakland University students!

Your university student congress and I have been hard at work for the betterment of the university since the last President’s Report! I am so happy to report on some new initiatives we have taken on, as well as our achievements throughout this year, followed by some upcoming events to watch out for!

New initiatives

The university student congress legislature, led by Brittany Kleinschmidt (one of our newer legislators), has sparked an initiative called “Help Out HAVEN.” HAVEN is a shelter that protects and cares for survivors of domestic abuse. In the Help Out HAVEN initiative, students bring in toiletries, clothing items, etc. to give to HAVEN for use by the survivors. In return, students receive a hoodie with the “Help Out HAVEN” logo on it. The initiative lasts until Feb. 17, and a full list of acceptable items is accessible at www.haven-oakland.org/donate.

Additionally, the university student congress has already purchased and is in the process of obtaining approval to place feminine products, free of charge, in women’s restrooms. The idea spurred from executive board member, Margaret Merogi, and the goal is to help OU women! Personally, I think this is a great, cost-effective way to benefit a majority of the OU community.

Achievements throughout the year

It’s OUSC election season, and with that comes well-deserved scrutiny into those already in office. So, in the spirit of transparency and answering the question “What have we done this year?” I will list out our major accomplishments, one by one. In the previous President’s Report, I outlined our main platform pieces, as well as what we have done to realize those pieces.

Our platform pieces were as follows:

a realistic parking solution

administrative transparency and accountability

social justice for underrepresented communities

amplify the student voice

reinvent student congress

a host of other secondary pieces.

Here are all of our major achievements:

If ever anyone asks, “What does Student Congress ever do?” feel free to point them to this list (which is not exhaustive by any means!). We are happy to have served (and continue to serve) the students successfully this year!

Upcoming events/happenings

President Hynd Townhall/Open Forum at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15 in the Oakland Center Fireside Lounge

in the Oakland Center Fireside Lounge OUSC election candidate open forum at 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27 in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms

in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms State of the Student Body Address and Campus Open Forum on 1 p.m. on Monday, March 6 in the Oakland Center Gold Rooms

Be on the lookout for OUSC candidates presenting their platforms to you and for a potentially up-and-coming amendment to the OUSC Constitution that you can vote on!

The university student congress and I are here to serve YOU. Please let me know if you have any questions at [email protected] or [email protected]!

Sincerely,

Zack Thomas

OU Student Body President