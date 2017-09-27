Oakland University's independent student newspaper.

The Oakland Post

Filed under Campus, Showcase

Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

Simon Albaugh, Social Media EditorSeptember 27, 2017Leave a Comment

Sam Boggs

Sam Boggs

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






The Oakland University Police Department received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that a student was sexually assaulted on campus.

The incident took place near Elliott Tower on main campus at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The report states that the suspect is a white male, approximately 5′ 6”, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and shorts during the assault.

The student tried to leave and go toward the residence halls, and was subsequently followed by the suspect. The suspect was unable to gain access to the residence halls, and the email explained that as he followed the student, he continued to inappropriately touch them. The student did not know the suspect.

No arrest has been made in this case yet, so OUPD advises students to be careful when traversing campus, especially during night time.

“We’re wanting people to be aware of their surroundings,” said Chief of Police Mark Gordon.

Gordon advises people to follow the tips in the email sent to all students. Follow well-lit walkways, and travel in groups. And if you feel unsafe in any capacity, anyone can use the “Safewalk Program.”

SafeWalk can be used by calling 248-370-3331 and by providing your name, telephone number, present location, and intended destination.

If you see anything suspicious, please report it, Gordon said. “We take those reports very seriously.”

Anyone with pertinent information should call OUPD at (248)-370-3331.

For safety tips, go to https://oupolice.com/safety/.

Leave a Comment

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




Other stories filed under Campus

Oakland University Aids Veterans In Their Next Mission
Oakland University Aids Veterans In Their Next Mission
Oakland club sport highlight: baseball
Oakland club sport highlight: baseball
Tutoring Center receives national certification
Tutoring Center receives national certification
Students critical of both Trump, media, journalism poll shows
Students critical of both Trump, media, journalism poll shows
Hotel vacated in record time!
Hotel vacated in record time!

Other stories filed under Showcase

Discover the International Space Station
Discover the International Space Station
Tutoring Center receives national certification
Tutoring Center receives national certification
SOPE takes students to Belle Isle State Park
SOPE takes students to Belle Isle State Park
The tenth annual Brooksie Way
The tenth annual Brooksie Way
“Ask Ora” during open forum next week
“Ask Ora” during open forum next week
Navigate Right
Navigate Left
  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Oakland University Aids Veterans In Their Next Mission

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Oakland club sport highlight: baseball

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Tutoring Center receives national certification

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Students critical of both Trump, media, journalism poll shows

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Hotel vacated in record time!

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    “Ask Ora” during open forum next week

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Student org spotlight: Association of Black Students

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Sorority formal recruitment

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Students construct mixed feelings about changes on campus

  • Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

    Campus

    Oakland University photo history book for sale now

Menu
Oakland University's independent student newspaper.