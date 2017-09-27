Showcase Filed under Campus

Sexual Assault near Elliott Tower-12:30am Sunday

Close Sam Boggs Sam Boggs

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Oakland University Police Department received a report on Wednesday, Sept. 27, that a student was sexually assaulted on campus.

The incident took place near Elliott Tower on main campus at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

The report states that the suspect is a white male, approximately 5′ 6”, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a white t-shirt and shorts during the assault.

The student tried to leave and go toward the residence halls, and was subsequently followed by the suspect. The suspect was unable to gain access to the residence halls, and the email explained that as he followed the student, he continued to inappropriately touch them. The student did not know the suspect.

No arrest has been made in this case yet, so OUPD advises students to be careful when traversing campus, especially during night time.

“We’re wanting people to be aware of their surroundings,” said Chief of Police Mark Gordon.

Gordon advises people to follow the tips in the email sent to all students. Follow well-lit walkways, and travel in groups. And if you feel unsafe in any capacity, anyone can use the “Safewalk Program.”

SafeWalk can be used by calling 248-370-3331 and by providing your name, telephone number, present location, and intended destination.

If you see anything suspicious, please report it, Gordon said. “We take those reports very seriously.”

Anyone with pertinent information should call OUPD at (248)-370-3331.

For safety tips, go to https://oupolice.com/safety/.