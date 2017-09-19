Sorority rush week





On Sept. 15, all National Panhellenic Council affiliated sororities on campus will be participating in sorority formal recruitment. Every fall, each of the five sororities on campus host events for potential new members including an Info Night, a Philanthropy Night and Preference Night. The last night will allow the new girls to join their future sisters in the house they have chosen.

In 1902, the National Panhellenic Council was founded in order to act as governing body for all sororities. This also allows for all chapters to come together as one and bond as a family. The NPC guides the young women to strive for academic success as well as community service, typically demonstrated in the fashion of philanthropy. Lauren Jurczyszyn, the Panhellenic President, expressed the goals of each sisterhood.

“The goal of sororities is to bring like-minded women together in order to better advance their members and their communities,” Jurczyszyn said. “Women in Greek-affiliated organizations gain a strong support system and become incredibly close.”

There are five sorority chapters on Oakland University’s campus: Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Sigma Tau, Gamma Phi Beta, Phi Sigma Sigma and Sigma Sigma Sigma. Though each sorority may have geographical and compositional differences, they hold strong ties as a community of sisters.

The Rho Gamma’s have been making all the decisions leading up to recruitment weekend, working hard to making sure not only that the events run smoothly but that all girls feel welcomed and included.

Anna Robb, a third year at Phi Sigma Sigma, explains how OU Greek life is compared to the general opinions of sororities.

“I think Greek life in general typically gets a bad rap, but Greek life at Oakland is so much different,” Robb said.” It is like we are all a family no matter what sorority or fraternity you are in. Just because you join one sorority doesn’t mean you won’t be friends with girls in other sororities across campus. Some of my best friends are in different sororities than I am.”

In American society, sororities can be misrepresented through social media and television. For example, the movies House Bunny and Legally Blonde depict the idea that sororities need to be feminine and major partiers if they are to be accepted. The films can distort the image of the academic-oriented and selfless students who simply wish to have a home of like-minded women. OU sororities host study nights for their sisters, supporting them in their academic journey.

“Also, you are not just joining a sorority for your college years, this is something that lasts for life,” Robb said. After college you will keep in contact with all of your sisters, attend their weddings, be their bridesmaids, you will always be there for each other.”