Political Focus: North Korea, again?

Filed under Opinion

It was late Saturday night for many Americans when a tremor that was equal to a 6.3 magnitude earthquake was reported on the Korean peninsula. This was later confirmed to be a nuclear test. If one thing is certain about this test, it is that North Korea continues to do what it does best — test the nerves of President Donald Trump.

This test, which is the first to be conducted during the Trump administration, came not long after North Korea, in one of its’ most ambitious moves yet, launched a missile over Japan. This move prompted the Japanese government to issue warnings to its citizens in the missile’s path.

What sets this test apart from some of the others conducted by the Hermit Kingdom is the fact that North Korea allegedly says this was a test of its newest Hydrogen bomb. Hydrogen bombs pose more of threat than conventional nuclear weapons, and the fact that North Korea potentially possess a weapon of this magnitude is worrisome to some world leaders.

The United States’ ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said that the North was “Begging for war” by these actions and that the U.S. would seek to cut trade to those that do trade with North Korea.

Speaking on the matter, Secretary of Defense James Mattis said, “Any threat to the United States and its territories including Guam or our allies will be met with a massive military response, a response both effective and overwhelming.”

Trump, in a surprisingly well-composed tweet stated, “The United States is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.”

This idea, which some view as nothing but a threat, would see the United States cut ties with countries such as China, India and Russia, among many others. These comments angered China, the North’s only major ally, whose foreign minister called the threats “unacceptable” and “unfair”.

In a statement from Chinese state media, Chinese President Xi Jinping said that the entire incident is “posing challenges to world peace.” Perhaps because China is the North’s only key ally, they have been accused by Trump of being too weak on North Korea.

China, however has repeatedly told the North in the past to cease its nuclear program and to comply with the UN, which strictly prohibits their actions, yet these actions have done little to sway Kim Jong Un.

While it’s difficult to determine what’s worse, North Korea’s “acquisition” of a hydrogen bomb, or the fact that Donald Trump currently has control of the entire U.S. nuclear arsenal, the most certain idea is that both the U.S. and the DPRK need utilize diplomacy and both could really benefit from a sane leader at the helm.

Yet, as 2017 continues to take on more of a cold war-esque feel, there is one thing everyone should be asking both Trump and Kim Jong Un, is to please not blow the world up before Game of Thrones ends, okay?