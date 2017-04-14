First presidential finalist announced

An open forum with Carl T. Camden will be held 10-11:30 a.m. on Monday, April 17 in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms

An April 14 press release by Board of Trustees Chair Richard DeVore announced the first of two finalists for the Oakland University presidency.

Carl T. Camden — president and CEO of Kelly Services, a staffing company in Troy — will be on campus Monday, April 17. He will participate in an open forum 10-11:30 a.m. in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms.

Following Camden’s visit, an electronic survey link will be open for 48 hours to obtain feedback from the campus community.

Now that his candidacy has been made public, Camden’s executive resume is published on Oakland’s website.

According to Salary.com, as of 2015, Camden made over $5 million per year at Kelly Services, where he has held various leadership positions since 1993. Kelly Services announced on April 14 that Camden will be stepping down as president and CEO effective May 10.

Prior to his work with Kelly Services, Camden co-founded the North Coast Behavioral Research Group in 1986, then worked with Wyse Advertising in Ohio from 1988-93.

From 1980-86, he held various positions at Cleveland State University, including assistant professor, graduate director, associate professor and chair of the Department of Communication.

He holds bachelor’s degrees in psychology and communication from Southwest Baptist College, a master’s degree in speech communication from Central Missouri State University and a Ph.D. in communication from Ohio State University.

Among other professional positions, Camden’s education-related positions include serving on the University of Detroit Mercy’s Board of Trustees, the Duke University Fuqua School of Business’ Board of Visitors and the OU School of Nursing’s Advisory board.

The second finalist’s name has not yet been made public, but his or her visit to campus will take place Thursday, April 20, with an additional open forum being held 10:30-11 a.m. in the Banquet Rooms. Like Camden, the second finalist’s executive resume will be published on OU’s website before the visit.