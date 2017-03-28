‘The Belko Experiment’: A little style, no substance





Filed under Opinion

The contemporary workplace is the backdrop for many narratives, but none quite like “The Belko Experiment.” Directed by Greg McLean, this film forces coworkers to battle one another in a blood bath.

The film’s premise should delight “genre” enthusiasts, but instead, “The Belko Experiment” takes itself too seriously and loses out on the potential to be fun.

McLean does his best to hold the film together. His shot selection and tense pacing help save the first half of “The Belko Experiment.”

John Gallagher Jr. overachieves in his role as a bland protagonist. The true star is Tony Goldwyn, who plays the boss of the office space. But Goldwyn’s character is a waste, as his villainous turn comes too quickly to truly have an impact.

Although the first half of this film is enticing, the second half completely collapses. Some of the most intriguing characters die meaningless deaths.

“The Belko Experiment” misses out on the chance to captivate fans of the horror genre. The inconsistent tone forces this film to waste its true potential. Instead of being fun, it tries too hard to analyze workplace relationships.

If “The Belko Experiment” wanted to succeed, it should have been smart and campy. Instead, it tries to teach the viewer a lesson that seems to have no meaning in the end.

Rating: 1/5 stars