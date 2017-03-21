‘Kong: Skull Island’ has unfulfilled potential





Filed under Opinion

“This planet doesn’t belong to us. Ancient species owned this earth long before mankind. I spent 30 years trying to prove the truth: monsters exist.”

– Bill Randa (portrayed by John Goodman)

The success of the 2014 “Godzilla” film opened the doors for a resurgence of monster movies. The production company, Legendary, attempts to capitalize with its new film “Kong: Skull Island,” a spin on the original story of King Kong.

“Kong: Skull Island” had potential, but the film’s ambition is not matched by its production.

Director Jordan Vogt-Roberts makes a seamless transition from low-budget indie filmmaking to the blockbuster format. “Kong: Skull Island” features enough eye candy to please the average movie-goer and cinephile. King Kong’s visual presentation is impressive as he crushes all opponents standing in his way, both human and monster.

But the acting in this film absolutely pales in comparison to the aesthetics. Tom Hiddleston overacts throughout its entirety, and Brie Larson’s character is too flat for her to deliver a worthy performance. Samuel L. Jackson transforms into a mustache-twirling villain who is too over-the-top to be taken seriously.

The screenplay features too many characters and does not allow the audience to get attached to any of them. This results in a plethora of deaths that serve no purpose to the story.

If you’re a fan of monster movies, you may enjoy “Kong: Skull Island.” If not, skip this film.

Rating: 2.5/5 stars