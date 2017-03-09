Women unite at Women’s Day march

Students, faculty and staff come together wearing red "Women United" hats in support of the Women's Day march.





Filed under Campus

Oakland University students, faculty and staff united in a campus march for International Women’s Day.

The March on OU kicked off Women’s History Month, taking place from 11 a.m. to noon on March 8. Participants met at Elliott Tower and sported red baseball caps that read “Women United,” which is this year’s Women’s History Month theme at OU.

The Office of the President and the Office of the Provost sponsored the event.

Director of the Center for Student Activities and Leadership Development Jean Ann Miller said the march was a great way to bring an international event to OU.

“It’s perfect timing to go along with the month of March, which has been designated for women’s history month,” she said. “It is also what’s going on nationally and internationally, and what’s happening tomorrow. Many of us did not have the opportunity to march [in January]. This was our way of showing solidarity for women.”

Although the march is not political, Miller said it is important “in light of recent politics and in light of women at OU, locally and globally.”

Miller said the CSA did not have a lot of time to plan.

“It all kind of all came together last week,” she said. “We [were] trying our hardest to get the word out to our community through social media, through direct contact, through communication of marketing.”

Miller said Women’s History Month helps recognize women’s contributions to society.

English major Natalie Noland and political science major Kate Hubbell, both juniors and members of the Feminists of OU, said the march gives women from all over the globe a voice.

“I’m attending the march because it is the least I can do for women around the world,” Noland said. “Every woman counts, and even one more person attending the march will show campus the strength and necessity of the movement.”

“I think it is important to promote and represent our solidarity to women everywhere, and a march is a great way of displaying that,” Hubbell added.

Noland and Hubbell hope the march is impactful to the campus.

“I hope that the march will show other women the importance of being united and give them the strength to stand up for themselves and others,” Hubbell said.

With the knowledge that they would face opposition during the march, Hubbell said the marchers were determined to stay positive.

“I think there will always be some concern, but more than that, we are hopeful for our message to overshadow any resistance,” Hubbell said.

Noland said students should get involved with their personal passions.

“I think different students would be motivated for different reasons, so encouraging them would start on a more personal level,” she said. “So many aspects of life are impacted by feminism and sexism that at least one thing everyone cares about is impacted by one or the other.”