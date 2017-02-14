‘The Space Between Us’: The first romance of 2017





In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, if a couple is searching for a romantic — or rather, erotic — film to watch, the pair could settle for “Fifty Shades Darker.” If one is searching for a softer-toned, less inappropriate, more cute and “aww”-inducing film that doesn’t have a prequel, the first romance of 2017, “The Space Between Us,” will be a better selection.

The stars are Asa Butterfield—also the protagonist of “The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas”—Gary Oldman, Britt Robertson and Carla Gugino.

The film, directed by Peter Chelsom, is about a boy named Gardner Elliot (Butterfield) who was born and raised on Mars. He wants nothing more than to find his father and his humanity on Earth, but he is a scientific secret with a physique unable to handle a lifetime of Earth’s conditions. He comes into contact with Tulsa (Robertson), a rebellious Earth high schooler. Together, the two teens begin their adventure of self-discovery to resist gravity’s plans, find their identities and develop a strange and somewhat impossible love.

The acting is beautiful, with complex and relatable characters. There is an exception for the alien kid, Gardner. He isn’t a very relatable character, although sometimes we all feel like we’re not from Earth, right?

“The Space Between Us” captures the courage and persistence of modern youth trying to live their dreams, while defying all social taboos and standards.

In the movie’s world, where technology and emotions try to coexist, cars drive themselves, a colony on Mars is a given, and video communication between the marvelous red planet and Earth is possible, society still has its flaws.

Chelsom presents a movie that focuses on those societal issues, covering aspects of a girl who, as cliché as it seems, believes that people are all fake and dishonest. Only Gardner, the boy “raised by scientists in a bubble,” can change her mind.

A first love, a road trip, self-discovery, a life-threatening condition, a socially aggressive girl with no parents, and an unexpectedly cliché ending with a plot twist that no one would suspect; what more do we want?

I’m conflicted in giving the ending of the movie a label such as “good”, “bad”, “happy” or “sad”. I couldn’t say which it was. It left me unsatisfied. There are a lot of unanswered questions at the end of this two-hour film. Chelsom tried to make the ending fascinating and dramatic, but it did not deliver any answers.

Overall, I would recommend this silly movie. It’s light and relaxing — a perfect escape from school and our daily activities.