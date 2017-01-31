‘Hell or High Water’: Thrilling bank heist film draped in generational poverty





“I’ve been poor my whole life, like a disease passing from generation to generation. But not my boys, not anymore.”

– Toby Howard (portrayed by Chris Pine)

In 2015, writer Taylor Sheridan struck gold with his screenplay “Sicario.” A year later, and Sheridan has penned another great film. “Hell Or High Water” is a thrilling bank heist story based in generational poverty in Texas. As a film, it satisfies fans of both action and compelling storytelling.

Veteran director David McKenzie does a solid job of capturing a sense of realism in this film. The direction is not bold or eccentric, but rather simple. McKenzie allows the strong screenplay to take root in the film and his actors to take control of their characters.

A film can reach its true potential when the right actors/actresses are chosen for the right characters. Jeff Bridges has received the shine he deserves with his Academy Award nomination for best supporting actor. Bridges stars as Marcus Hamilton, a brave sheriff whose blatant racism conflicts the audience.

Unlike Bridges, Chris Pine and Ben Foster have not received the praise that they truly deserve. Pine abandons his normal methodical look and goes gritty, using a southern accent to establish his character’s Texan background. Foster, on the other hand, delivers another great method-based performance.

“Hell or High Water” hasn’t received the attention that other Best Picture Nominations have, but it’s worth your watch.

Rating: 5/5 stars