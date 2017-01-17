“Moonlight”: A glowing masterpiece





Each year, one or two films are created that transcend the confines of a movie-going experience and become a work of art. Films like “Moonlight” bring together various parts, like pieces of a puzzle, and craft a film that can be defined as “perfection.”

“Moonlight” was both written and directed in a wondrous manner by Barry Jenkins to tell the coming-of-age story of Chiron, a gay black male. Jenkins displays an in-depth look into both the gay and black communities as he works this story through both cultures. Through his characters, Jenkins addresses topics such as fatherhood and masculinity in an emotional context.

A strong sense of cinematic direction is also exemplified throughout every second of this motion picture. Jenkins adopts the classic “show, don’t tell” style of filmmaking which is difficult to perfect. Dialogue is used only when necessary as Jenkins utilizes the visual nature of cinema.

The most crucial aspect of this film is its actors and actresses. who truly embody their characters, from Mahershala Ali, who has garnered nominations for his support performance, to Janelle Monáe and her ability to display empathy. All three of the actors who play Chiron through the different acts of the film (Trevante Rhodes, Ashton Sanders and Alex Hibbert) deserve a large amount of praise as well.

“Moonlight” is a beautiful masterpiece that won the Golden Globe for best drama and should win plenty of Academy Awards. Years from now, “Moonlight” will be taught in cinema classes. Go see this movie.

Rating: 5/5 stars