A roundup of Welcome Week events

Filed under Life, Showcase

Sept. 6

Classes begin at 7:00 a.m.

Student Program Board’s Hump Day: noon-1:00 p.m.

Academic Peer Mentor meet and greet: 4:00-6:00 p.m. on the Oak View Hall lawn

Center for Multicultural Initiatives Welcome BBQ: 6:00-9:00 p.m. at Elliott Tower

Pre-Medical Society welcome bonfire: 6:00-11:00 p.m. at the P11 bonfire pit

Residence Halls Association Open Mic Night: 8:00 p.m. in the Vandenberg Dining Hall

National PanHellenic Council Greek Fair and Yard Show: 9:00-11:00 p.m. in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms

Sept. 7

Grizzfest: 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on the lawn in front of Kresge Library

The Student Activities Funding Board will also be tie-dying t-shirts and serving BBQ during Grizzfest

Recreation and Well-Being’s Find Your Fit: 1:30-3:30 p.m. in the Recreation Center

Saving Our Planet Earth’s eco-friendly picnic: 3:00-5:00 p.m. on the south side of Vandenberg Hall

Women’s Soccer vs. Florida Atlantic: 7:00-9:00 p.m. on the soccer field

Meijer Mania: 8:00 p.m.-midnight (meet at Hamlin Circle)

Grizz Gang meet and greet: 8:00 p.m.-midnight at Meijer

Sept. 8

Student Veterans 9/11 Remembrance and Road March for Hunger: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. between the North and South Foundation Halls

North Foundation Hall Open House: 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in NFH

International Welcome Reception: 3:00-5:00 p.m. in the OC Banquet Rooms

23rd annual Sigma Pi Pig Roast and SPB Carnival: 5:00-10:00 p.m. on the north side of the OC

Student Video Production’s outdoor movie: 8:00-10:00 p.m. on the north side of O’Dowd Hall

Sept. 9

Jump Start for new students: 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. in the OC Banquet Rooms

Football Club vs. faculty charity game: 4:00 p.m. at the Athletic Outdoor Complex

Center for Student Activities and RHA comedy and game show: 7:00-11:00 p.m. in the OC Banquet Rooms

Sept. 10

Sorority recruitment orientation begins

RHA outdoor showing of “Beauty and the Beast” at 8:00 p.m. on the OVH lawn

No events on Sept. 11

Sept. 12

SPB’s Poppin’: 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. between NFH and SFH

LGBTQIA Welcome Reception: noon-1:00 p.m. in room 1005 Human Health Building