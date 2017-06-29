Political Focus: Trumps travel ban heads to the Supreme Court





Filed under Opinion

The Supreme Court has recently decided to allow a limited version of President Trump’s controversial travel ban to take effect. The court has also decided on a fall hearing date to listen to the president’s case for the ban after it had been halted in its tracks by multiple smaller courts since it was first announced in January.

The ban, which denies people from six Muslim majority countries entry into the United States, has gone through a rough patch and many revisions that, despite the president’s own words, have repeatedly tried to make travel ban look less extreme.

Yet, while Trump has called the ruling “a clear victory for our national security” the Supreme Court did say that some aspects of the ban would have to change. So, come fall, we may see a completely different type travel ban than the one originally announced by Trump.

At the moment, the partial travel ban only stops those who have absolutely no ties to the United States from entering the country. Anyone who has a job offer, school acceptance letter or family in the United States would be able to enter the country while the ban is enforced with no issues.

The majority of people that will be affected by the ban will be those who are seeking visas to enter the United States, and even then, many would still be capable of obtaining a visa with the correct amount of time.

While Trump has called this a victory for our national security, it’s still worth it to point out that homegrown terrorism remains a far greater threat to national security than foreign terrorist threats. A fact that the president has failed to touch on despite recent homegrown attacks in both D.C. and Portland in the past month alone.

Perhaps now that Trump has finally (somewhat sort of) succeeded in at least one of his campaign promises, the president can put down Twitter and get to work on the real issues plaguing our country.

All issues aside, it will be interesting to see how the Supreme Court rules on the controversial executive order, as many have speculated that the president’s frequent Twitter tantrums have jeopardized the orders fate before the supreme court.

The countries currently effected by Travel Ban 2.0 are Iran, Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Yemen. Iraq, which was previously included within the parameters of the original ban, was not included in the new travel ban.

The partial travel ban went into effect Thursday, June 29th, while the Supreme Court is set to hear the official case for it this upcoming October after they return from their summer recess.