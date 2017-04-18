‘Beauty and the Beast’: Another successful Disney adaptation





Once again, Disney cashes in with the live-adaptation of the animated classic, “Beauty and the Beast.” It is the most recent film in a string of live-adaptations including “Cinderella” (2015) and “The Jungle Book” (2016).

“Beauty and the Beast” is a well-made adaptation that boasts a star-studded cast and has crushed the box office since its opening weekend.

It is amazing that Disney has found repeated success in adapting its own previous animated films. While the live films are not scene-for-scene remakes, there are nearly no changes made to the plot. This does not seem to matter, however, as Disney has success in all other facets of filmmaking.

Director Bill Condon has had previous success at the helm of a film in “Dreamgirls” (2006), but he’s not a household name. He is careful with how he directs this “Beauty and the Beast,” and he allows the film to be simple, elegant and expressive when it needs to be.

The strongest aspects of “Beauty and the Beast” are the talent that was cast and the quality of the voice-overs throughout the film. Emma Watson is overwhelmingly charming as Belle and performs the musical sequences very well. Dan Stevens plays the Beast, and although he has little screen time, his vocal abilities shine.

The best casting lies within the charismatic household items, such as Lumière, Cogsworth and Mrs. Potts, portrayed by Ewan McGregor, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson, respectively.

If you like Disney films, seek this one out.

Rating: 4/5 stars