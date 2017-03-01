Five Oakland basketball players earn post-season awards

Men’s and women’s basketball had five players reap Horizon League honors for their efforts during the regular season. The league office announced the Horizon League players of the year and all-league teams on Tuesday, Feb. 28 for the women and Wednesday, March 1 for the men.

The Horizon League announced an All-Horizon League First Team, Second Team, Defensive Team and Freshman Team for both the men’s and women’s leagues. Additionally, the league announced Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year and Sixth Player of the Year.

Hannah Little and Taylor Jones represented Oakland University’s women’s basketball team. Little was named Defensive Player of the Year. Throughout the entire season, she gathered 337 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies, 140 more than the next highest on the team. She finished the regular season fourth in the country in rebounds per game with 11.6 and 11th in steals per game with 3.28.

She led the league in steals this season with 95 and finished fourth in the league in blocked shots with 32.

In addition to her Defensive Player of the Year honor, Little was also named to the Horizon League First Team, as well as the Horizon League Defensive Team.

Jones earned Sixth Player of the Year after coming off the bench and leading the team in points at 411. Her average of 15.2 points per game was good for ninth in the Horizon League at the conclusion of regular season play.

Jones scored 20 or more points on nine occasions this season, two of which came in the last two games of the regular season.

Oakland men’s basketball had three players collect post-season awards. Jalen Hayes was named to the All-Horizon League First Team. Martez Walker earned a spot on the Second Team, while Isaiah Brock earned Freshman Team and Defensive Team honors.

This marks Hayes’s third consecutive season receiving All-Horizon League honors. Hayes has been an integral part of Oakland’s success this season, scoring in double digits in 25 out of 31 games.

Hayes finished the regular season averaging 17.9 points per game in conference play, good for third in the Horizon League, while his 9.2 rebounds per game average finished at second in the league.

Walker’s Second Team selection came after a season of leading the Golden Grizzlies in scoring, averaging 17.2 points per game on the year, the fourth highest in the Horizon League. Additionally, Walker leads the team with 12 20-plus points performances. This is Walkers first all-league award in his second season with the Golden Grizzlies.

Brock’s accolades reflect his impressive first season with the Golden Grizzlies, five years removed from his last experience playing organized basketball. Brock’s was an obvious choice for the Freshman Team, as he collected three Freshman of the Week honors this season. He became the first Horizon League player in history to sweep the league’s weekly honors on Feb. 2, earning both freshman and player of the week.

His Defensive Team selection comes in light of his 2.1 blocked-shots-per-game average, ranked second in the Horizon League.

The post-season Horizon League awards are voted on by a panel consisting of head coaches, sports information directors and three media representatives from each school.

Full list of men’s basketball post-season awards

First Team All-Horizon League

Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky

Jalen Hayes, Oakland

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Mark Alstork, Wright State

Cameron Morse, Youngstown State

Second Team All-Horizon League

Rob Edwards, Cleveland State

Jaleel Hogan, Detroit Mercy

Charles Cooper, Green Bay

Martez Walker, Oakland

Shane Hammink, Valparaiso

All-Freshman Team

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Carson Williams, Northern Kentucky

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tarkus Ferguson, UIC

Dominique Matthews, UIC

All-Defensive Team

Kenneth Lowe, Green Bay

Khalil Small, Green Bay

Isaiah Brock, Oakland

Tai Odiase, UIC

Tevonn Walker, Valparaiso

Player of the Year

Alec Peters, Valparaiso

Coach of the Year

John Brannen, Northern Kentucky

Freshman of the Year

Corey Allen, Detroit Mercy

Defensive Player of the Year

Tai Odiase, UIC

Sixth Man of the Year

Warren Jones, Green Bay

Full list of women’s basketball post-season awards

First Team All-Horizon League

Chelsea Welch, Wright State

Mehryn Kraker, Green Bay

Rosanna Reynolds, Detroit Mercy

Ashanti Abshaw, Cleveland State

Hannah Little, Oakland

Second Team All-Horizon League

Dani Franklin, Valparaiso

Khayla Livingston, Cleveland State

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Steph Kostowicz, Milwaukee

Brianne Cohen, Detroit Mercy

All-Freshman Team

Mary Dunn, Youngstown State

Jade Ely, Cleveland State

Anja Marinkovic, Detroit Mercy

Lizzie Odegard, Milwaukee

Caitlyn Hibner, Green Bay

All-Defensive Team

Hannah Little, Oakland

Jen Wellnitz, Green Bay

Jessica Lindstrom, Green Bay

Amber Lindfors, Valparaiso

Rebecca Lyttle, Northern Kentucky

Player of the Year

Mehryn Kraker, Green Bay

Coach of the Year

Katrina Merriweather, Wright State

Freshman of the Year

Mary Dunn, Youngstown State

Defensive Player of the Year

Hannah Little, Oakland