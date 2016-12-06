The Blitz: Dec. 6, 2016

Courtesy of Nicholas Bongers The Oakland club football earned National Championship title after its undefeated season on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Women’s Basketball (4-3)

The Golden Grizzlies fell to No. 22 Michigan State Spartans on Friday, Dec. 2 by seven points 81-74.

Taylor Jones led Oakland in scoring with 19 points while shooting 3-for-5 from behind the 3-point line. Leah Somerfield added a season-high 14 points to go along with seven rebounds.

Oakland will head back home to the O’rena to take on Ball State on Sunday, Dec. 11.

Club Football (12-0)

On Saturday, Dec. 3, the Golden Grizzlies finished their undefeated 2016 season with a 24-14 victory over Middle Georgia State in the National Club Football Association Championship game.

Malik Pettway led the charge for the Golden Grizzlies on the ground with 52 rushing yards on 15 carries.

Arguably the biggest play all game was made by Shakeer Williams, who took an interception 102 yards for a touchdown.

Oakland was dominant defensively, holding the Knights to just 14 points and reaching over 10 total sacks throughout the game.

Track and Field (1-0)

The Golden Grizzlies traveled to Fort Wayne on Saturday, Dec. 3 to begin their indoor season in the Mastodon Open.

The men’s team went undefeated in the meet with a 4-0 dual mark. Zach Stadnika came in first for both the pole vault (13 ft. 5.4 in.) and the 60m hurdles (8.31).

The women’s team also defeated every team in front of them, setting an impressive 5-0 dual mark. Chanel Gardner claimed two first-place finishes of her own in the 200m (26.29) and the 400m (59.70).

Both teams will compete in the Macomb Community College Open on Saturday, Dec. 10 to improve on their fast start.

Swim and Dive

The men’s and women’s swimming and dive teams spent their weekend in Akron, Ohio, competing in the 2016 Zippy Invitational. Both teams finished in the runner-up position.

Holly Morren took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (49.46) and finished third in a 400-yard freestyle relay (3:22.61). Morren broke her own Horizon League record and school record in the 100-yard freestyle with her 49.46 time.

On the men’s side, Jeremiah Morren notched a first-place finish in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 44.63 seconds. Aleksander Danielewski also finished first in the 200-yard breaststroke in 1:46.14.

The Golden Grizzlies are now set to prepare for their training trip in Florida later in December.