Polite politics

Faith Brody





Filed under Life

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

It’s no secret that the recent election has caused some strife among our fellow Americans this year. And since it’s the holiday season, discussing politics with family members or friends who have different viewpoints loom for many.

“The point of democracy is for people to have different viewpoints,” said Terri Towner, a political science professor at Oakland University.

As college students finally take the leap from the kids’ table to the adults’ table (if they haven’t already), politics and extremely different opinions can come up over holiday dinners. While it can be frustrating to have an open and enlightening conversation with that friend who has absolutely no idea what’s going on in Aleppo, or that uncle who has some wacky opinions on Trump’s cabinet picks, here are some tips to help facilitate open dialogue about politics at Christmas dinner.

Remember who you’re talking to.

When discussing politics with a family member or friend who is the complete opposite of you politically, and there is no compromise in sight, it may be best to move on to a different subject. “If you’re in a family setting, and it’s a family member, you don’t want to lose a friend or family [member] because you disagree,” Towner said. “One thing I teach in my classes is presidents and legislation is never permanent.” No use poisoning a relationship that’s been rock-solid since long before the election.

Agree to disagree.

“The important thing is to reach out to your friends and family who feel differently from you and remind yourself that you’re all human beings,” wrote Todd VanDerWerff for Vox. It can be beneficial to hear from different individuals to create a more educated and well-rounded viewpoint. “One of the most important things we have to recognize as Americans is that we disagree,” Towner said. “Accepting those around us that may disagree with us is one of the most fundamental values as Americans. In some countries, that’s unheard of.”

Listen up!

Towner stressed the importance of being a good listener. The Today Show suggested, “Listen intently and make eye contact (and don’t roll your eyes.) Show respect to the other individual, and when your turn comes, request the same: ‘Please have the courtesy to hear me out, as I’ve done for you.'”

Be prepared to change the subject.

If things get too heated and the political attacks become personal, switch the topic to something less controversial. Talk about the weather, popular culture, or what’s going on with the family. “Back down and say, ‘I appreciate and value your viewpoint, we disagree, let’s discuss something else,’” Towner said. “That’s okay. There’s nothing wrong with disagreements. Never let it escalate too far, especially with the way we are now. It’s the holidays, let’s try to agree on something.”