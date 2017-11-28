How to make killer meals with your Thanksgiving leftovers





Filed under Life, Opinion

Disclaimer: These recipes came from my memory as I simply eyeballed what I was making rather than properly measuring everything out.

Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday, mainly because it’s the one day of the year I can stuff my face with a crap ton of food and not be judged. But I also love the smell of honey baked ham, turkey, sweet potato pie and peach cobbler coming from my kitchen. Not to mention eating four plates of food and regretting those decisions later in the day. But with all that food comes A LOT of leftovers.

This year my family had a ton of turkey and ingredients leftover from the holiday. Now I absolutely HATE wasting food, so I’ve come up with two killer recipes that you can make with your Thanksgiving leftovers.

Sunny side up turkey hash

Ingredients

6 Russet potatoes (use eight potatoes if they’re small)

4 tsp. olive oil

1 small onion

3 cloves of garlic

1 green bell pepper (or whatever kind you want because they’re all pretty tasty)

3 cups of shredded leftover white and dark meat roast turkey

8 large eggs

Desired amount of salt, pepper and thyme for seasoning

Directions

-In a medium pot of cold water over high heat, bring potatoes and one teaspoon salt to a boil. Cook for five minutes, drain potatoes and set aside.

-In a large skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of oil over medium-low heat. Sauté onion and garlic until soft, stirring occasionally for about five minutes. Add bell pepper, thyme, pepper, and salt, and sauté for about three more minutes.

-Increase heat to medium-high, add 1 tablespoon more oil, potatoes and turkey and cook, for about five minutes, stirring occasionally. Add 1/4 cup water and stir to mix. Cover, reduce heat to low, and cook for 10 minutes more. Remove hash

from heat and cover loosely with foil.

-In two large nonstick skillets over medium heat, heat 2 teaspoons oil in each. Add four eggs to each pan and fry until whites are cooked, about 4 minutes. Divide hash among serving plates and top each with a fried egg, taking care not to break yolks.

Super easy cranberry pecan turkey salad

Ingredients

3 cups shredded leftover turkey

¼ cup onion, finely chopped

1/3 cup dried cranberries

1/3 cup sliced pecans

2 Tablespoons Fresh Parsley, finely chopped

¾ – 1 Cup Mayonnaise (I recommend starting out with ¾ cup of mayo and then adding more if the salad needs more moisture)

2 Teaspoons Apple Cider Vinegar

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Directions

Put all ingredients into a bowl. All of them. And mix it well. Chill in refrigerator for at least 20 minutes before serving.