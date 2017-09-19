Top 5 Restaurants to Try Around Campus





Filed under Life

From breakfast to dessert, these five restaurants near campus offer an escape from pizza and half off apps. After all, who does not love trying something new?

Breakfast/Brunch: Rochester Brunch House

Woke up early and got time to kill before class? Probably not, but the 2,300 square foot sparkling gem known as Rochester Brunch House (RBH) is worth setting up your alarm for. From the chic décor to the whimsical breakfast pairings, RBH is an ode to upscale boutique hotels one would find in Manhattan. Not to mention, the owners and staff are as delightfully sweet as their highly appraised red velvet pancakes. Seats 75 people.

Miles from campus: 4.7

Location: 301 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, MI 48307

Phone number: (248)656–1600

Most popular menu items: Pablo burrito, cinnamon roll pancakes, south waffle and fruit mascarpone French toast.

Casual Lunch: B SPOT Burgers

The chef Michael Symon owned chain restaurant will help cure that midday hunger one tends to get in between classes. The restaurant has a re-worked vibe to it and is perfect for grabbing milkshakes with your friends or sinking your teeth into one of their signature burgers. The restaurant seats 85 people inside and 20 in the outdoor patio.

Miles from campus: 1.9

Location: 176 Adams Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48309

Phone number: (248)218–6001

Most popular items on menu: The “Lola”, “fun guy” and “porky burger.”

Fine Dining: Rochester Chop House

Treat yourself to a nice filet at Rochester Chop House. The dark, moody ambiance and classic steakhouse feel pairs well with the rich assortment of steak and seafood choices to salivate over. And who doesn’t love a live piano? Seats 150 people.

Miles from campus: 4.8

Location: 306 S Main St, Rochester, MI 48307

Phone number: (248)651–2266

Most popular menu items: Center cut filet steaks offered in combinations, Marilyn crab cakes, 22-ounce rib eye, and seafood cioppino (a medley of lobsters, mussels and shrimp).

Quick bite: Albert’s Coney Grill

Sometimes it is nice to get back to the basics – plain and simple food is good food. Albert’s Coney Grill features a selection of comfort-based breakfast and lunch specials that will make your soul do a little dance, especially after a long day of classes. Exceptional service sets this tiny diner apart from the rest.

Miles from campus: 3.5

Location: 2061 Featherstone Rd, Auburn Hills, MI 48326

Phone number: (248)370–8250

Most popular item on menu: Chicken Greek salad.

Dessert: Knapp’s Donut Shop

Knapp’s Donuts is a cozy, no-fuss old school doughnut diner. Just think red leather covered barstools that students can sit in or take their order to go. The shop serves more than 30 different varieties of freshly baked doughnuts to choose from. The family-owned shop has been in business for nearly 20 years with the help of a handful of staff that work in the back, where all of the magic happens.

Miles from campus: 4.9

Location: 500 N Main St, Rochester, MI 48307

Phone number: (248)652–4343

Most popular items on menu: Golden glazed doughnut, apple fritter, the Boston cream and light double chocolate doughnut.