Breast cancer walks raising significant awareness





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

According to the Center for Disease Control (CDC), there are about 220,000 cases of breast cancer are reported in women and about 2,000 in men annually. Of these cases, the CDC reports that 40,000 women and 400 men will lose their lives to the genetic disease.

While breast cancer remains a menace in the medical community, many individuals, organizations and communities are taking action to combat it.

The American Cancer Society offers treatment options and support in effort to console those with the disease. An event that ACS sponsors is the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk –the largest network of breast cancer awareness events in the nation. The event unites nearly 300 communities in their fight against breast cancer.

The event itself is a 3-5 mile walk and run that people can register for either individually or in teams. From there, the participants reach out to acquaintances for donations upon completion of the event.

Julie Featherston, a community development manager for Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Oakland County, discussed the 7th annual upcoming walk that will take place on October 7.

“Last year, we had about 1,300 people, 90 cancer survivors, and 80 teams raise around $121,000 for the walk,” Featherston said. “This year we have a goal of reaching over $127,000 in donations and registering 96 teams.”

Featherston also noted the efforts of flagship donors, which are companies that commit at least $10,000 and 100 people to the walk.

“One of our greatest flagship donors is Burn Fitness,” Featherston said. “The people they bring to the event go on to recruit even more individuals to participate in the walk.”

The path for the walk will be the same as last year and has already been approved by the sheriff.

“We have a route planned out right along the river, through parks and even neighborhoods,” Featherston said. “Local police and volunteers will also provide security and aid to those who need it.”

Making Strides of Oakland County has a walk on October 7. The walk is at the Rochester Municipal Park, and registration begins at 9 a.m. Those interested in participating can create a team or become a pacesetter by visiting acsevents.org.

For those outside of the Rochester area, more walks take place throughout the year and can be found on the organizations website.