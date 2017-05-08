Find your sword – King Arthur

Close Djimon Hounsou (left) and Charlie Hunnam (right) on the set of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Photo courtesy of Warner Bros. Djimon Hounsou (left) and Charlie Hunnam (right) on the set of King Arthur: Legend of the Sword





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The moment of truth has come and gone – final grades have been administered. Whatever they may be, c’est la vie. As teachers release those remarks, it is in good health that students release their school-provoked stresses from tests, homework and deadlines.

Summer break is still ripe and is a crucial time to find fresh motivation and mentally decompress. It is a time to reflect on the prior school year and start making goals for the fall. School is tough and everyone gets that. Even “Sons of Anarchy” actor Charlie Hunnam gets that.

“My little brother is much, much younger than me and he just graduated university [at the] top of his class and I was so proud of him when I called — and I was away working,” he said. “So, I called him and I said, ‘I’m just so proud of you.’ He was so dismissive and he said, ‘Yes, well maybe now I’ll be able to get a job at McDonald’s.’ And it was an insight into the youth of today.”

Hunnam is playing the lead role in Warner Brother’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.” It is directed, produced and co-written by Guy Ritchie. The film hits theaters May 12.

“It’s a really universal story because ultimately it’s about how we become the best version of ourselves,” Hunnam said. “And so it’s a really lovely story and I think… the people that I’m most excited about seeing this film are the young generation because it seems to me that there’s a lot of disillusionment in the kids of today.”

College can be competitive, but every person has an innate purpose. Although initially reluctant to accept his extraordinary powers, Hunnam faces the realization of his destined greatness in “King Arthur.”

In medieval history, King Arthur was a British leader who fantastically drew an iron sword from a granite slab, which unlocked his power. Ritchie’s version, however, is a contemporary origin story of the original mythical character, which follows the king’s adolescent years as he fends for himself against the thieves who surround him.

Djimon Hounsou, whose most notable appearances are “Blood Diamond” and “Guardians of the Galaxy,” acts against Hunnam as the villain Bedivere.

“I think it’ll attract a lot of people and certainly most of us can relate to this king,” Hounsou said. “Certainly, this interpretation of the guy.”

As the weather starts to warm up, we reassess academic goals for next semester and keep an eye out for new hobbies that spark interest. Just as Arthur was unaware what his future would bring until he pull the almighty sword from the stone, many students face similar pressures. That is, until they find their sword.