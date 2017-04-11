Drew’s Review: Tee Grizzley’s moment is now





Filed under Opinion

Upon releasing the single “First Day Out” just days after being released from state prison, Tee Grizzley quickly became the most notable rapper in Detroit’s history whose primary angle centered on the streets.

While other Detroit artists like Danny Brown and Royce Da 5’9” grew up with similar struggles in the city, Grizzley is the sole artist currently making what can be considered gangster rap.

The initial success of “First Day Out” forced questions about whether or not Grizzley would be a one-hit wonder. Of course, that is not a slight to the up-and-coming artist, simply because the song is so staggeringly brilliant and raw.

Very rarely does a song resonate so much with fans and become a hit when completely absent of a hook. “First Day Out” has been compared to Meek Mill’s “Dreams and Nightmares,” and rightly so.

When April 7 came around and Grizzley’s debut mixtape, “My Moment,” was officially released, the time came to finally put the one-hit wonder questions to bed.

“My Moment” accompanies Grizzley’s aggressive rhyme schemes with production from Helluva, Sonny Digital, and DJ Mustard.

At worst, it appears that Grizzley could have a Meek Mill-esque career — as long as he can continue to select haunting production, which makes his voice appear even more menacing than usual.

However, like all debut mixtapes, “My Moment” has a few low moments. The August Alsina-like singing is more disorienting than anything else. Melodic sing-songy structure of tracks like “How Many” take the edge off of an otherwise hardcore rap album.