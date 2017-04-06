Presidential candidate forum dates announced, Hynd finalist in chancellor search





Campus

Following the March 29 announcement that two finalists for the Oakland University presidency will be on campus before final exams, Board of Trustees Chairman Richard DeVore has released the dates of the candidates’ visits, but not their names.

The finalists will be on campus Monday, April 17, and Thursday, April 20. Their visits will include further interviews and public forums with students and faculty.

Both public forums will be held 10-11:30 a.m. in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms. The campus community will also be invited to provide feedback via an electronic survey.

The candidates’ names and curricula vitae will be published approximately two days in advance of their visits.

The presidential search committee reviewed 61 application and conducted closed, off-campus interviews with a select few.

“Interest in this position has been a testament to the quality and reputation of Oakland University and its growth and future opportunities,” DeVore said in a press release on April 6.

Current OU President George Hynd has also been announced as one of four finalists for the position of chancellor at Southern Illinois University’s Carbondale campus. His three-year contract at OU ends in August, and the board hopes to sign a five-year contract with the next president.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed being Oakland University’s sixth president” Hynd told Crain’s Detroit Business via email. ” . . .[My wife] Alison and I are also looking forward to the next chapter in our lives, whatever that might entail.”