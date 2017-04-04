McLaren Let’s Move Festival of Races to include OU 5K in Mount Clemens





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

The Macomb Health and Fitness Foundation will be hosting the seventh annual McLaren Let’s Move Festival of Races on Saturday, April 29 in downtown Mount Clemens.

“It’s a foundation that is set up to promote healthy lifestyles across young children all the way to adults,” said Bob Busquaert, vice chair of the Macomb Health and Fitness Foundation and member of the Let’s Move planning committee.

With an estimated 1,500-2,000 attendees, the festival will feature four races spaced throughout the morning.

The Half Marathon, sponsored by Hansons Running Shop, will begin at 9 a.m. and costs $60. This race will bring runners through downtown Mount Clemens, Harrison Township and along the Lake St. Clair coastline.

The Better Half 10K will set off at 9:20 a.m. and cost $40. Participants will run through Lake St. Clair Metropark and downtown Mount Clemens.

“The last 10K, I feel, is one of the most scenic parts of the course,” Busquaert said. “So, you have some really nice houses on your one side and then the Clinton River on your right side.”

Runners participating in the 10K will be bussed to the starting line, so the race sells out once 300 participants are registered.

The Oakland University 5K Run/Walk through Mount Clemens starts at 9:40 a.m. and costs $35.

“About a third of Oakland University students come from Macomb County, and another 20,000 or more alumni are from Macomb County, so the university has always been very committed to all of our initiatives in Macomb County,” said Julie Dichtel, OU’s executive director for Macomb County Outreach. “So, every year, we sponsor, participate and get involved in a variety of different community events.”

Finally, The Buffalo Wild Wings One Mile Run begins at 11 a.m. and costs $15. The course essentially goes in a square and is recommended for kids.

“We typically have the Buffalo Wild Wings mascot do the one mile with the kids. as well,” Busquaert said.

Full proceeds from the festival will go toward the Macomb Food Program and the Care House of Macomb County, where victims of child abuse can receive help and support.

Participants will also have the opportunity to donate to these charities when picking up their packets or at the post-race party.

The post-race party will take place from 10:15 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Wild Wings at 48 Market Street in Mount Clemens.

All race participants will receive finishers’ medals that are unique to each race, while trophies will be awarded to the winning male and female in each race. There will be separate categories of overall winners for those 40-59 years old and those over 60.

Online registration for the McLaren Let’s Move Festival of Races is available on the Eastside Racing Company website.

Registration is cheaper in advance. Pricing for the races will go up $10 for the half marathon and $5 for the other races the day of.

However, OU students can use the online registration codes ‘save 5’ for the 5K and 10K, and ‘save 10’ for the half marathon. Groups of twenty or more can also receive a $5 discount code by contacting Tracey Moro at [email protected]

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Contact Busquaert at [email protected] for more information.