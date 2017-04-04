Drew’s Review: Why Mike WiLL Made-It is the best producer in music





Filed under Opinion

After pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on May 13, 2014, the mystique surrounding rapper Gucci Mane grew exponentially with every passing day until his release from federal prison on May 26, 2016.

It’s no surprise that Gucci Mane turned to super-producer Mike WiLL Made-It to create his first release since his stint in federal prison, aptly titled “First Day Out Tha Feds.”

While producing songs for trap artists appears to dominate Mike WiLL’s workload, it’s his diverse body of work that sets him apart from similar Atlanta-based producers.

Mike WiLL and Metro Boomin act as the two pillars for Atlanta’s rap scene. However, Mike WiLL often takes long detours into the pop, rhythm and blues worlds. He’s produced for heavy-hitters in pop music like Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.

Mike WiLL’s production for these artists isn’t insignificant either. Instead, his works with the mentioned artists often turn out to be their most successful songs to date.

Mike WiLL produced eight tracks on Miley Cyrus’ 2013 album “Bangerz,” a large majority of the project. He is also responsible for Mariah Carey’s latest hit in recent memory, “Faded.” He’s behind Beyoncé’s best song (objectively speaking, of course), “Formation.”

The bad news for other producers vying for Mike WiLL’s spot at the top is that he’s shown no signs of slowing down. Most recently, he produced a soon-to-be hit single by Kendrick Lamar, “HUMBLE.” The single was just released on Thursday night, but the album is still forthcoming.