OUSC announces election results

President Lena Mishack (right) and Vice President Jousef Shkoukani (left) were announced to lead OUSC next year.





The results are in.

The new administrative team for the Oakland University Student Congress will be President Lena Mishack and Vice President Jousef Shkoukani. The announcement was made Friday, March 31 at noon in the Oakland Center’s Lake Superior B.

Mishack and Shkoukani were the only ticket running for their positions, so the room was filled with their friends, fellow OUSC members and staff members from the Center of Student Activities and Leadership Development.

Though this election was not a nail-biter, the room was full of excitement for the winning ticket. The announcements were short, and a celebration to congratulate the team started quickly.

When Mishack got a recommendation that she should run from a friend, she was introduced to Shkoukani. He was immediately excited to work with her toward what they hope will be a better student experience.

Aside from president and vice president, OUSC’s student legislators were also announced. The elected legislators for the next academic year are:

Sarah Augustyniak

Austin Church

Tyler Fox

Stephanie Hubbard

Anushree Jagtap

Brittany Kleinschmidt

Margaret Merogi

Tamara Mabrouk

Benjamin Olsen

Laith Rafidi

Elijah Sanders

Richard Seeger

Sophia Polsinelli

Helen Thompson

Richard Williamson

No write-in candidates were elected.

A bill to add a student-athlete representative, proposed by the current administrators President Zack Thomas and Vice President Anders Engnell, passed with 264 votes. Their proposal to add a representative from the Graduate Council passed with 279 votes.

Mishack and Shkoukani said they are excited to enact these bills, as they fit in with the duo’s goals for the upcoming year.

“I’m especially excited about the Graduate Council,” Mishack said. “That is a group that hasn’t had very much representation, so I’m looking forward to enacting that.”

As a past legislator for OUSC, Mishack plans to continue the plant sustainability projects she has been working on throughout this academic year. As someone who had always hoped to be an OUSC legislator, Shkoukani is excited to step into his new role.

“OU isn’t just where I take my classes,” he said. “This is where my friends and family are. I really love this place.”

Their plans for the coming year include adding more recycling bins to campus, encouraging more student involvement, encouraging more school spirit for sporting events and bringing new employers to campus to help students find jobs they love.

“We want students to be able to come here and find their dream job,” Shkoukani said. “We don’t want students to just be able to find jobs in the Motor City, but in whatever fields they’re really passionate about.”

Mishack and Shkoukani will take office after the winter 2017 semester ends. Until then, they will work on transitioning with Thomas and Engnell.