The Blitz: March 29, 2017

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Softball at Central Michigan University

Before opening up conference play for the season, Oakland’s softball team visited Central Michigan University on Wednesday, March 22 for what was supposed to be a doubleheader.

CMU got on the board first, with one run in the second inning and a pair of runs in the sixth. On the mound, Oakland’s Haley Zemmer went the full six innings with three strikeouts and allowed only two earned runs.

Going into the seventh inning, the Golden Grizzlies had yet to get a hit. Mikayela Marciniak started the offensive rally with a one-out double. Devon Smith and Kelsie Swanson followed up with back-to-back singles. Swanson’s RBI single scored pinch runner Madeline Coulter Oakland’s solo run. The Black and Gold fell to the Chippewas 3-1.

The second game of the doubleheader was canceled because of the weather.

Baseball at Youngstown State University

Oakland baseball traveled to Youngstown State University on Friday, March 24 for a three-game series to open conference play.

Jake Lee started on the mound in game one and went 5.2 innings with four strikeouts. Oakland’s offense got on the board first with a run in the first inning.

Tyler Pagano led the offense, going 5-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Matt DiLeo and Tyler Trovinger also brought in two runs apiece, with Tyler Janish and Ryan Fitzgerald each scoring one run. Oakland topped YSU 10-6.

Tyler Palm was the starting pitcher for the first game of the doubleheader on Saturday, March 25. He went six innings and allowed just one earned run while picking up five strikeouts.

Tyler Pagano and Emerson Misch led the Golden Grizzlies with two hits each. Pagano had an RBI off a fielder’s choice, and Zach Sterry brought in another Oakland run off of a sacrifice fly. The two other Oakland runs came from Youngstown State errors. However, the Penguins added two more runs in the seventh to defeat the Golden Grizzlies 5-4.

In the second game of the day, both teams racked up 11 hits in a YSU victory. Pitcher Conor Bowers relieved Connor Fannon in the first inning after Fannon gave up five runs and three walks in just .1 innings pitched. Bowers recorded five strikeouts in four innings of work.

Youngstown State jumped to a 7-0 lead in the first inning and later added four more runs. Trovinger led Oakland’s offense with two RBIs, while Ben Hart and Myles Zilinsky each added one run. Zach Sterry went 3-for-5 at the plate with a double. Despite the double-digit hits, Oakland dropped the final game of the series 12-4.

Baseball at Eastern Michigan University

The baseball team picked up its third win of the season in its midweek matchup against Eastern Michigan University on March 28. Sophomore Nick Parr threw five solid innings to start on the mound for Oakland, giving up two runs on five hits and striking out four.

Senior Aaron Dehn followed Parr with 3.2 scoreless innings pitched, allowing only two hits. Nate Schweers pitched the final out of the game to close out the 3-2 win over the Eagles.

Offensively for the Black and Gold, Emerson Misch doubled to right center, scoring two and tying up the game in the sixth inning. Two batters later, Tyler Janish scored Misch for the game winning run on a single to right field.

The Golden Grizzlies travel to Toledo on Wednesday, March 29.