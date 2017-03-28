Police Files: March 29, 2017





Filed under Police

Mary Jane in Vandy

At 10:27 p.m. on March 6, the Oakland University Police Department was dispatched to a room in East Vandenberg Hall to investigate the stench of marijuana. Inside the room, they found three occupants. One of them admitted to smoking marijuana with friends earlier that day, but he produced a medical marijuana card. Officers asked if there was any marijuana in the room, and the resident said no, but the officers found a cup filled with marijuana stems and tobacco. The resident then admitted that he had emptied cigars and used the wrappers to smoke marijuana. Following this, OUPD searched the room. An officer found a medicine bottle filled with marijuana and an e-cigarette filled with a liquid that the resident said was THC. The resident was issued a citation for marijuana possession and the guests in his room were escorted off campus by Housing employees. OUPD confiscated 1.2 grams of marijuana. The liquid inside the e-cigarette was unable to be tested and was labeled “suspected marijuana.”

Gone studying, BRB

Dispatch received a call from the father of a student at 9:55 p.m. on March 7. He said his daughter may have been on campus earlier studying, but she hadn’t returned home and wasn’t responding to phone calls. He gave police her license plate number, but OUPD couldn’t find her car. The father began to file a missing person’s report. He said his daughter was last seen at 2:30 p.m. and had left the house to go study. He assumed she meant she was going to Oakland. Officers asked if there were any changes in her mental state, and the father said she had no history of mental illness. As the father filled out the missing person’s report, he received a text from his daughter saying she was on her way home. At 1:11 a.m., OUPD was informed the girl had returned home.