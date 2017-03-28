SATIRE: Living in the library rent-free

The Kresge Library, open 24 hours a day, is a great place to crash if you have the proper tools.





Filed under Satire

I don’t know if you’re familiar with this, but when you’ve got a hammock and your student ID, there’s a special time at night when nobody cares where you sleep.

I’ve been living in the Kresge Library since the semester started. And, it’s great. You need pillows? Just get the big and soft genealogy of Rochester Hills volumes. Bill O’Reilly’s books are also helpful if there’s no toilet paper in the bathroom.

But, it’s hard living in there. You have to deal with people walking into a private room during midterms and yelling at you for sleeping in the only available study room. Or when you’re showering in the bathroom sinks, and people get upset that they see your naked body all over the place as they wash their hands.

So, let me give you a guide to surviving the average day in the bitter cold between the library shelves.