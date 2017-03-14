The Blitz: March 15, 2017

Baseball at Virginia Commonwealth University

In the opening game of the three-day series, Oakland fell to VCU 5-2 on Friday, March 10. Starting on the mound, Jake Lee went seven innings with 6 strikeouts. After giving up 2 runs in the first inning, Lee kept the Rams’ to only 3 hits and 1 more run over the next six innings. Even though Oakland outhit VCU 8-7, it was not enough to come back from a 3-run deficit.

The Golden Grizzlies dropped the second day of the series to VCU with a score of 4-1. Tyler Palm threw six innings from the mound with no walks and recorded 5 strikeouts. Oakland was held at only 2 hits over nine innings, which came from Myles Zilinsky and Ryan Fitzgerald. Zilinsky hit Fitzgerald in on a sacrifice fly to score the Golden Grizzlies’ solo run.

In the final game of the series, VCU came out on top of Oakland 10-1. On the mound, Nick Parr went three innings, picking up 2 strikeouts, and Conor Bowers threw two innings out of the bullpen with 1 strikeout. At the plate, Tyler Trovinger went 2-for-4, driving in his first career RBI.

Oakland baseball heads to Indiana State Friday, March 17 for a three-game series.

Softball at University of Memphis Tournament

In the first game of the double-header in Memphis, Tennessee on March 10, Erin Kownacki picked up a season-high of 9 strikeouts in her third complete game shutout against the University of Buffalo. Mikayela Marciniak led the team with 2 hits and an RBI in 3 at bats. Following close behind, Lyndsay Hill recorded 1 RBI with a single in the third inning. Oakland came out on top 2-0.

The Golden Grizzlies dropped a close decision to the University of Memphis in game two of the Friday double-header. Starting on the mound, Kaley Waalkes went five innings, picking up 3 strikeouts. Kelsie Swanson went 2-for-3 and led the team with 2 RBIs.

Oakland fell to Indiana University in six innings with a score of 16-4 on Saturday, March 11. Marciniak led the team with 2 hits and picked up an RBI. Devon Smith and Kelsie Swanson also drove in a run, each off of one hit.

The second game on Saturday against Western Illinois University came down to a pitchers’ duel. The Golden Grizzlies were hitless going into the seventh inning when Smith recorded the only hit of the game.

Oakland’s final game of the tournament on Sunday, March 12 was cancelled due to cold weather and wet field conditions. The Golden Grizzlies will head down to Morehead, Kentucky on Saturday, March 18 for a four-game tournament.

Men’s Golf at Bash at the Beach Tournament

Oakland’s men’s golf tied for 2nd place with 583 +15 after two rounds of play at the Bash at the Beach in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. In round one, Jacob Johnson shot the team’s lowest par of 71. Chris Handy shot the lowest par of 70 for Oakland in round two and led the team with a score of 143 (+1) to tie him for 4th place overall.

At the end of the final round on Tuesday, March 14 in South Carolina, the Golden Grizzlies finished in fifth place with an overall score of 887 (+35). Jake Kneen finished round 3 with the lowest par of the day for Oakland at 71 and tied for eighth place overall with 218 +5. Handy tied for 22nd place with a score of 223 (+10), marking his third top-25 finish of the season. Oakland will compete at the Hoosier Invitational starting on Saturday, April 1 at the Indiana University Golf Course in Bloomington, Indiana.