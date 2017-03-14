Students paint way to success





Filed under Life

Close Modal Window Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Close Modal Window Email This Story Send email to this address

Enter Your Name

Add a comment here

Verification



Send Email Cancel

Want to work off those college bills? Start stocking up on paintbrushes.

Caitlyn Johnson, a business major at Central Michigan University, is looking to hire students in the Rochester Hills area for her branch with Student Painters.

This company, which provides exterior painting services to local customers, has been offering college students a unique experience for 30 years, according to its website. All of its managers and painters are full-time students who are able to build leadership and entrepreneurship skills, as well as earn tuition money for the following school year.

“Our company is uniquely set up to train students to make decisions, handle change and deal with pressing issues in a real world business environment in order to be successful,” states its website.

Managing her own branch, Johnson is looking to hire for two types of positions.

The first is an immediately opening, part-time marketing job to help promote her business before its opening in May. This will involve door-to-door sales, as well as strategizing and executing team goals. Ten spots are open for motivated, coachable candidates who have positive attitudes.

She is also seeking 15 athletic and hardworking painters. These full-time painting positions start in May and span until August.

No prior experience is needed for either position, as training will be part of the job. Applicants must have a car.

“This opportunity is fun, flexible and fast-paced, and helps make a difference in people’s lives,” Johnson said.

Johnson got involved with Student Painters in October.

“After sitting in an hour long-informational session about the internship, I came to the decision that I was going to put in the hard work and gain real-life experience that I can’t learn in a classroom,” she said. “I’m finding out what it takes to start a business myself and really step outside of my comfort zone.”

Johnson will be visiting Rochester Hills every weekend until May to work on marketing, sales and building the best team of painters for her project.

“I am taking on the challenge of learning how to lead a team instead of just managing one,” Johnson said.

Ultimately, Johnson is hoping to bring in more than $80,000 in sales before the end of the summer.

“With Student Painters, I will be able to help the community out by providing jobs for local students in the area, and for homeowners in search of a good-quality painting job with excellent customer service.”

Aaron Acorn, vice president of the Michigan, New England and Pennsylvania divisions of Student Painters, has personal experience with the company.

“Managing a branch for student painters in college taught me more in one summer than I learned in all of business school,” Acorn said. “I got the opportunity to create seven full-time jobs in the Macomb area, as well as get real-work, hands-on experience working with a supplier (Sherwin-Williams), customers and employees.”

In less than a year, he went from being a painter to running his own $77,000 branch.

“This company is 100 percent what you put in is what you get out,” Acorn said.

In addition to being a great resume builder, Student Painters pays above minimum wage with the opportunity to earn eight raises throughout the summer, Acorn said.

If interested in applying or finding out more information, contact Johnson at (248) 421-9805.