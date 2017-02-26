Athletics to fund Motor City Madness tickets, transportation for students

Motor City Madness is fast approaching. The Horizon League Tournament for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams starts on Friday, March 3 at Joe Louis Arena and lasts until Tuesday, March 7. All 10 teams in the conference will battle to become the next Horizon League Champion.

This year, thanks to Oakland University Athletics, students will be offered a select number of tickets and transportation to see the games in the heart of Detroit. Athletic Director Jeff Konya made the arrangements.

“We are looking at about 200 tickets available for each session, which will be no cost to students that sign up for the tickets and take the bus to the games,” Konya said.

Students can head to the Oakland Athletics department tickets window in the O’rena to sign up for the tickets after 9 a.m. on Monday Feb. 27. All the students must bring is their student ID to sign up. The first 100 signees will also receive bus transportation to the games.

The tickets with give the students access to both the men’s Saturday game at 5:30 p.m. and the women’s Sunday game at 2:30 p.m.

“I think last year the students and fans did a great job of supporting the Black and Gold,” Konya said. “I think this is one of the reasons we want to take advantage of having the tournament relatively close by. I hope we have a great turnout this year to support our teams.”

For more information on how to get tickets for Motor City Madness, visit the Oakland Center or the O’rena during the week of Feb. 27.