The Blitz: Feb. 24, 2016

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Track and field

Oakland’s track and field teams competed on Feb. 18 when they participated in the Hillsdale Tune Up at Hillsdale University.

Breaking his own school record, Nick Girodat finished first in the 60m in just 6.75 seconds. Also running for Oakland, Odette Ingall completed the 400m dash at 1:01.75, earning herself fifth place.

The Golden Grizzlies’ racing success was matched by their performance on the field.

Hurling the shot put 46 feet and 8 inches, Joe Ghafari locked down first place for Oakland. While Ghafari was busy on the ground, pole vaulter Katie Tewksbury was soaring through the air.

Clearing 10 feet and 6.75 inches, Tewksbury took third place for the Golden Grizzlies.

The Golden Grizzlies head to Youngstown State on Feb. 25 and Feb. 26 for the Horizon League Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Women’s golf

Oakland women’s golf placed second in a tri-meet against Cleveland State University and Youngstown State University.

Pivotal to the Feb. 21 takeaway was Karsen Johnston.

Shooting 73 (+1), Johnston tied for first place and became the second freshman in Division I history to record an individual win.

The team goes to Jacksonville, Florida, for the Benbow Invitational for its next meet. The meet will take place March 6-7.