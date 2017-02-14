OUSC kicks off a quiet election season

Courtesy of Lena Mishak So far, Lena Mishack (right) and Jousef Shkoukani are this year’s only presidential and vice presidential candidates running in the student congress election.





Filed under Campus

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

The Oakland University Student Congress held an election kickoff on Thursday, Feb. 9, in Banquet Room A of the Oakland Center. The event, attended by a little over 30 people, announced the only candidate for OUSC president Lena Mishack and her running mate for vice president, Jousef Shkoukani.

Mishack, who is already a part of OUSC as the environmental, health and wellness director, is a senior who plans to continue her education next year. While the election marks Shkoukani’s first experience with OUSC, previously he was a part of Undergraduate Business Scholars, the vice president of Students for Orphan Relief and a member of Students for Justice in Palestine.

Mishack and Shkoukani have policy issues they want to tackle, including improving the parking situation, the Wi-Fi in the residence halls and student life.

There are 23 spots available for legislative positions. Below are those running for the seats. Laith Rafidi

Austin Church

Brittany Kleinschmidt

Helen Thompson

Sarah Augustyniak

Sophia Polsinelli

Tyler Fox

Asianae Gunn

Stephanie Hubbard

Anushree Jagtap

Margaret Merogi

Tamara Mabrouk

Richard Williamson

Elijah Sanders

Jamieson Slaughter

Benjamin Olsen

Richard Seger.

Shkoukani also wants to increase career opportunities for OU students by bringing in more national companies for on-campus career fairs. He also will seek to help increase the popularity of Oakland’s club football team by creating more fan support and tailgating events.

Mishack and Shkoukani plan to release a full policy list on their Facebook page in the coming days.

Given that there is no other competition, the presidential debate, scheduled for Feb. 28, has been canceled, while the vice-presidential debate, scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, in OC Banquet Room B, has been changed into an open forum. Students will be able to ask questions and express concerns to the duo at this event.

“We’re really trying to figure out what it is students are looking for in our administration,”Mishack said. “We also want to share some of our ideas as well.”

While Mishack and Shkoukani run unopposed, Madison Kubinski, the head elections commissioner, did not rule out the possibility of an independent candidate running off the floor. However, any candidates seeking to do so would be at a disadvantage due to their inability to debate and their late entry.

Interested students can attend the open forum Feb. 27 for more information regarding the election and candidates. The election results will be announced Friday, March 31 in Lake Superior B. All students are welcome to attend.