Women’s basketball picks up win against UWM

Elyse Gregory With 20 points and 7 rebounds, Taylor Gleason led the Golden Grizzlies to its third consecutive win at home on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Orena.

After shattering Green Bay’s 11-game win streak, Oakland women’s basketball continued its success with a crushing victory against the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. The Golden Grizzlies subdued the Panthers 77-63 in a back-to-back home win Saturday afternoon on the Blacktop of the O’rena.

The second consecutive win places Oakland 13-10, 7-5 HL.

A key component to the team’s success was Taylor Gleason. For her second game in a row, Gleason’s tenacity in the key earned her 20 points. She also contributed seven rebounds and four assists against Milwaukee.

A dominant force under the net, Hannah Little secured 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Oakland.

Sha’keya Graves tied a career high of five steals while gathering 8 points and four rebounds.

Milwaukee was first to strike, establishing a 5-0 lead early in the first quarter. After multiple steals and scoring attempts, Graves broke the Milwaukee offensive. The Golden Grizzlies continued their drive, concluding the first quarter 22-18.

Acquainting themselves with Oakland’s tactics, the Panthers shifted their dynamic.

Milwaukee’s aggression in the key and emphasis on drawing fouls proved beneficial. The second quarter saw both teams gain 16 points, 5 of which were from free throws for the Panthers.

The Golden Grizzlies returned from the halftime intermission prepared to limit Milwaukee’s opportunities.

Oakland’s ability to snatch up rebounds and feed them to long-ball shooters proved a vital difference. In the third quarter alone, Oakland shot 4-8 for 3-pointers.

Unable to create these opportunities, Milwaukee concluded the third quarter trailing Oakland 60-53.

Failing to execute a much-needed resurgence, the Panthers looked to narrow the game in the fourth quarter. Despite their efforts, Oakland shut them down, outscoring the Panthers 17-10.

“Coming off that emotional win against Green Bay and being able to come back and put it behind them has been the trademark all year,” said head coach Jeff Tungate. “Whether we win or lose, we have to move on to the next one.”

Tungate commented on Oakland’s general performance.

“I thought we executed our offense really well again,” Tungate said. “[We] executed our set plays extremely well today, and I thought, other than the third quarter, we did a pretty good job defensively, especially in the fourth quarter, when it counted.”

Tungate then focused on Oakland’s next matchup.

“The Detroit game is important; it’s a rivalry in the Metro Series,” he said. “We need to go take care of business, and then, when the season is over, we’ll look where we stand.”

Little echoed Tungate’s sentiments about the approaching rivalry game.

“We owe them one, “ Little said. “They beat us before, so it’s time to go back there and give them what they deserve. I don’t think about it, I just try to go as hard as I can for my team.”

Gleason is also optimistic.

“Right now our bodies are really tired, so we’re definitely going to get a lot of rest these next couple of days,” Gleason said. “Once we get back into the gym, we’re going to keep working on our defense and review the past game film against Detroit.”

Oakland will travel to Detroit to clash with the Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 11.