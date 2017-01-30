President Hynd’s statement on the executive order on immigration

To all Oakland University students,

On January 27, 2017, President Trump signed an executive order that, among other things, prohibits individuals from the following countries from entering the United States for a period of ninety (90) days: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen. The prohibition includes individuals who currently hold valid visas (e.g., F, H and J visas) and possibly U.S. permanent residents and dual citizens. Additional countries could be added to the list and the prohibition could be extended for some or all of those countries.

Fostering an environment that promotes education and research is among my most important responsibilities as your president. OU leadership is committed to protecting the rights and opportunities currently available to all members of our campus community, and to do what is within the law to continue to recruit, support and retain academic talent from around the globe.

There is an extraordinary amount of confusion, misunderstanding and uncertainty regarding the scope, application and enforcement of this executive order. In addition, various legal actions have been filed, and judicial orders issued, that will likely affect its implementation. We are monitoring these developments and will provide additional information as it becomes available. Faculty and students should contact C. Michelle Piskulich, Ph.D. at (248) 370-2190 with questions.

In the meantime, we strongly recommend that faculty, staff, students and their family members from the listed countries refrain from traveling outside of the United States until the issues regarding the executive order have been clarified. Anyone from the listed countries who must travel outside of the United States should immediately consult with an immigration attorney. In addition, because other countries could be added to the list, we recommend that all foreign nationals consult with an immigration attorney before traveling outside of the United States.

This has been an active and even fluid series of events. OU leadership has been monitoring the changes. Provost Lentini sent a message to the deans on Friday asking them to alert international faculty of our concerns about the potential difficulty they might have in re-entering the U.S. if they traveled abroad. Also, the General Counsel’s office has been reviewing the executive order and available legal information in order to offer advice and counsel that will assist in providing appropriate guidance in the coming weeks.

I want to assure you that regardless of what is taking place in national politics, Oakland University will remain committed to providing a warm, welcoming and supportive environment that embraces diversity, equity and inclusion for all people, whether they come from near or far.

Sincerely,

George W. Hynd

President