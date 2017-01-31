Saurin steps down from women’s soccer head coach position

Nowshin Chowdhury Margaret Saurin (left) served as Golden Grizzlies women's soccer head coach since March 6, 2014.

Margaret Saurin has resigned from her post as head women’s soccer coach at Oakland University, as announced by the Oakland University Athletics department on Friday, Jan. 27. Saurin cited a job opportunity for her partner as her reason for stepping down.

Saurin took over the women’s soccer team for the 2014 season and coached the team to its first-ever Horizon League tournament championship in her second season as head coach.

“I would like to thank Oakland University, and Director of Athletics Jeff Konya for the opportunity to work with the women’s soccer team for the last three seasons,” Saurin in a statement. “It has been a very exciting time in my coaching career, and I leave with fond memories of, and admiration for, what the ladies achieved on the field and in the classroom. It has truly been an honor to serve these student-athletes, and I am confident that this group will continue to bring success and pride to Oakland University and the athletic department. I am excited for the new chapter in my life and appreciate that Oakland has helped prepare me for what lies ahead.”

Saurin finished her career with an overall record of 23-27-11 with the Black and Gold and a Horizon League Record of 15-8-3. In her three years, the Golden Grizzlies finished twice in the semi-finals of the Horizon League tournament, and once in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to No. 10 Notre Dame.

Konya offered Saurin well-wishes from the department.

“We wish Mags the very best as she pursues new opportunities in her career,” he said in a press release sent out by Athletics. “We thank her for her dedication and passion for the women’s soccer program and helping our team achieve a Horizon League title in 2015.”

A national search for a new head women’s soccer coach is now underway. In the meantime, assistant coaches Claire Scanlan and Stew Givens will control the daily operations of the team.