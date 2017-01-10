Bond, James Bond to gamble at Casino Night Jan. 14

Annual SPB event includes free night of games, food and entertainment

Erika Barker/ Oakland Post archives On Saturday, Jan. 14 SPB will host its annual Casino Night at the Oakland Center from 6 p.m. to midnight.





Filed under Campus

The Oakland Center will be transformed into a full-on casino on Jan. 14 for the Oakland University Student Program Board’s annual Casino Night.

With games, food and raffle ticket prizes, students can expect a night of celebrating the new semester.

This will be the eighth year of Casino Night festivities. This year’s theme is James Bond 007, the event will be distinguished from previous iterations of the event.

SPB President Cassie Hock explained the process of planning Casino Night and campus events.

“Planning started in October,” she said. “We spend a lot of time researching different types of events that would be fun for students. We also look at what other colleges and universities are hosting. Then, we try to bring the coolest and the best events to students.”

Casino Night is free for all students, and the event will run from 6 p.m. until midnight. Cashier stations will be giving attendees poker chips for the night, which can be gambled and submitted for raffle tickets to win various prizes. Students can also look forward to watching an illusionist while enjoying mocktail drinks.

Hock hopes students will come to Casino Night to have a great time and to enjoy free food, games and entertainment.

“When you come to Casino Night, you will get to understand how awesome the transformation is [going to be],” she said.

Chris Winter, SPB technical director and a junior majoring in theater design and technology, added more detail about the upcoming event.

He explained the promotional efforts that SPB has put into the event to reach students.

He said promotion took place “mostly over social media, but also lots of print marketing,” and noted that the event is a collaboration between SPB and the Residence Hall Association.

The entire Oakland Center will be decked out for the event.

“Lots of decorations, lots of lighting,” Winter said. “We are clearing the tables in the food court and bringing in poker tables. It’s not just the Pioneer Food Court, it goes into Fireside Lounge, the Gold Rooms and even the Banquet Rooms.”

Though nonstudents are allowed to attend the event, only OU students are able to submit tickets into the raffle for prizes.

At coat check, attendees will be able to donate hats and gloves for children in need.