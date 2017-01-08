Women’s basketball loss heats up Horizon League rivalry

Nowshin Chowdhury With 32 points from Rosanna Reynolds (#11), University of Detroit-Mercy beat Oakland 80-71 on Saturday, Jan. 7 at the O'rena.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Coming off a three-game win streak, Oakland women’s basketball looked to keep the momentum going heading into another Horizon League game. Oakland ultimately fell to division rival University of Detroit Mercy, 80-71. The Golden Grizzlies move to 2-1 in conference play with an overall record of 8-6.

With any rivalry, stakes are high, especially when the battle takes place on home turf.

“We had players that just wanted to win so bad that they tried to take over the game on their own,” Head Coach Jeff Tungate explained in a post-game GrizzVision.

Despite the bitter taste of a dropped Metro Series match-up, Oakland put up an admirable fight. Taylor Jones tied a career best of 10 made free throws, making up half of her 20 points. Trailing Jones by one point, Sha’Keya Graves put up 19, which included her career best of four 3-pointers. Taylor Gleason added 12 of her own points to the Golden Grizzlies’ 71-point total.

The Black and Gold started off strong with back-to-back 3-pointers by Graves to gain a slim lead on the Titans in the beginning of the first quarter. However, Detroit Mercy was quick to answer and put up matching numbers to end the quarter 18-18.

The second quarter seemed to mirror the first quarter efforts of Oakland, even with the gap growing slightly. The Titans made their presence known with a six-point lead after the second quarter.

“We weren’t running good offense, and we weren’t playing the way we needed to play,” Tungate said. “We talked about it at halftime. We came out in the third quarter and did what we needed to do.”

Responding to their struggle to hold the lead during the first two quarters, the Golden Grizzlies pressed the Titans more aggressively. With more than 14 fouls committed by both teams, the Black and Gold came up with a 59-53 lead after a nail-biting third quarter.

With the small control Oakland gained, the fouls did not stop in the third quarter. Both Leah Somerfield and Hannah Little exited the game early with five fouls each. By this point, the score had moved tremendously in the Titan’s favor, even after a technical foul was called on Detroit Mercy’s Kelsey Mitchell. The Titans held on to finish with 80 points over the Golden Grizzlies’ 71.

“It’s not a selfish thing,” Tungate said. “The players just want to win so bad that they lose their poise a little bit. I thought that in the fourth quarter, Detroit just showed more poise than we did.”

Even with a disappointing outcome, Oakland rallied through several controversial calls and intense exchanges on the court to deliver an electric rivalry showdown. The Golden Grizzlies hit the road to take on Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. ET.