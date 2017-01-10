Drew’s Review: Music to look forward to in 2017





As virtually every rapper dropped an album in 2016, it can be difficult to drum up the same amount of excitement for the new year. Luckily, for those who can’t get enough hip-hop in their daily lives, music’s landscape has changed.

The days of artists releasing an album then going into hiding for a couple years before putting out another project are seemingly over. Even Kendrick Lamar, today’s rapper who most closely follows old-school traditions, released his compilation album “Untitled Unmastered” last March to tide his fans over until his forthcoming album.

Lamar waited roughly 29 months after the release of “Good Kid, M.A.A.D City” to put out “To Pimp a Butterfly,” a strategy that not even Lamar himself was willing to continue into 2016.

This is a strategy that Drake has been hip to throughout his entire career, which has kept him atop the rap game for the past three years. Drake’s release of “Views” in mid-2016 won’t stop the Canadian rapper from putting out “More Life” within the first months of 2017, even if he doesn’t write all of his own lyrics.

The most anticipated albums of 2017 include a wide, diverse range of hip-hop artists, starting with the genre’s newcomers, 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, who are set to follow up their critically acclaimed “Savage Mode” with “Savage Mode 2.”

Possibly rap’s oldest superstar, Jay Z is rumored to be dropping an album in 2017, but the type of album remains up in the air. Hopefully, he’ll return to his Mafioso-era rap, which brought about his best work to date, “Reasonable Doubt.” However, in response to “Lemonade,” a collaboration album between Jay Z and Beyoncé is the odds-on favorite to dominate the year in music.