“La La Land”: An ambitious musical that delivers on all fronts





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

In 2012, Damien Chazelle penned and directed the film “Whiplash,” which garnered five Academy Awards, including Best Picture. I found this film to be a bleak masterpiece based in music with strong performances. Upon discovering that his next film was to be a musical, I was skeptical, but with “La La Land,” Chazelle has produced yet another musical masterpiece.

I myself am not one who seeks out musicals, but I hold respect for the genre. Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are both perfectly cast in this film as charming romantic counterparts. They match one another in terms of acting and singing their musical pieces.

Gosling founded his band Dead Man’s Bones in the year 2009, thus his musical talents are well-known enough. Lead actress, Emma Stone, however, was truly surprising with her singing and tap dance sequence. Stone commands the film with her performance and even outshines Gosling in a few scenes.

The film begins with a delightful full-cast performance on a Los Angeles freeway that immediately grasps the audience. From that point on, “La La Land” overwhelms the viewer with two charismatic characters and a supreme soundtrack. The film swept the Golden Globes, claiming the awards for:

Best picture, comedy or musical

Actress, comedy or musical — Emma Stone

Actor, comedy or musical — Ryan Gosling

Director — Damien Chazelle

Screenplay — Damien Chazelle

Original score — Justin Hurwitz

Original song — “City of Stars”

The aspect of this film that is the most underrated, however, is the script itself. Chazelle’s dialogue is witty, full of zest and crafted to perfection. “La La Land” truly shines as a cinematic achievement and is worthy of repeat viewings.

Rating: 5/5 stars