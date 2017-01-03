Presidential search committee to hold open forums Jan. 10-11





Chair of the Oakland University Board of Trustees and presidential search committee, Richard DeVore, released a schedule of upcoming open forums regarding the search on Jan. 3.

The goal of the forums is to gather input on “the kind of leadership the board should be seeking,” DeVore said in a press release.

Consultants from Academic Search, the firm selected to conduct the search, will be visiting campus and be present at all forum sessions.

“The role of the consultants is not to select the next president, but rather to support the work of the search committee,” DeVore said. “The consultants will help ensure that the search and selection process is managed effectively so that the Board of Trustees can achieve the goal of securing the best possible leader.

DeVore also restated the committee’s goal of having up to three finalists selected by the spring. The position will be advertised following Academic Search’s visit to campus.

Anyone who is unable to attend the forums is welcome to send a confidential email regarding the search to [email protected] or [email protected]

The complete forum schedule is listed below. All sessions will be held in the Oakland Center Banquet Rooms.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

3:15-4:15 p.m. — Faculty, students, staff and administrators

Wednesday, Jan. 11

8-8:45 a.m. — Staff and administrators

9-9:45 a.m. — Faculty

10-11 a.m. — Students

11:15 a.m. – 12 p.m. — Student congress and student leaders

1:15-2:15 p.m. – Faculty, students, staff and administrators