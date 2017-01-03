Drew’s Review: Top 10 rap songs that have their own dances





Filed under Opinion

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

“Crank That,” Soulja Boy Tell ‘Em “Milly Rock,” 2 Milly “Teach Me How to Dougie,” Cali Swag District “Walk It Out,” Unk “2 Step,” Unk “It’s Goin’ Down,” Yung Joc “Stanky Leg,” GS Boyz “You’re a Jerk,” New Boyz “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae),” Silentó “Pop, Lock & Drop It,” Huey

For the rhythmically-challenged, these songs provided a three-minute-or-so safe space in the school gymnasium, which of course doubled as the dancefloor. For those born without the ability to dance so that it looks like they have control of all their limbs, thankfully, these songs came with instructions.

I spent a lot of hours in front of my dial-up desktop in middle school following along and memorizing the steps to many of these songs, just so I would be ready in case the dancing circle decided to surround me.

“Crank That” sits at the No. 1 spot because of its legendary status in music. “Milly Rock” remains the strongest contemporary dance song, even though anyone who attended an elementary schooler’s birthday party in the last year might think it’s “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae).”

Songs that come with their own dance will always be a staple in music, simply because they will always do well commercially. These songs appeal more directly to kids in high school and younger, whose parents will still buy music for them until they get old enough to illegally download it themselves.