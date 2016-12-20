The Blitz: Dec. 19, 2016

Men’s Basketball (9-1)

The Golden Grizzlies extended their winning streak to five games after beating Robert Morris 74-53 on Saturday, Dec 10.

Jalen Hayes led Oakland in scoring and rebounding with 16 points and seven rebounds, while shooting 6 for 11 from the field.

The result of the game was decided within the key, where Oakland nearly doubled Robert Morris in points in the paint, 40-22.

With another win against Northeastern on Tuesday, Dec. 20 at the O’rena, Oakland would tie their best start in program history, dating back to the 1994-95 season.

Women’s Basketball (5-5)

Oakland suffered its fifth loss of the season on Saturday, Dec. 17 against the Indiana Hoosiers 84-59.

Hannah Little recorded her third double-double of the season with 11 points and 10 rebounds. She shot 4 for 7 from the field.

Taylor Jones and Nicole Dodd added some instant offense off the bench for the Golden Grizzlies, scoring 11 and nine points, respectively.

Oakland will head back to the O’rena on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for the Holiday Game against Vermont, which will feature free milk and cookies for attendants before the 1 p.m. tipoff.